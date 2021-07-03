Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Increases By 40.1%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on YAHOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Z alerts:

Z stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27. Z has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.