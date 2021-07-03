Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Drops By 39.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 668,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 507,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,154. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.73.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,459,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,845,000 after acquiring an additional 345,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.