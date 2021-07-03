Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Expands By 63.3%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 86,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.51. 201,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,651. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 717,440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

