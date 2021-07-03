Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Drops By 30.1%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRAMF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35. TPCO has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Get TPCO alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.