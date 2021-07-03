Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Expands By 84.0%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WEDXF stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $308.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.73.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Westaim had a negative net margin of 219.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

