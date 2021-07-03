Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Increases By 54.8%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of The Flowr stock remained flat at $$0.19 on Friday. 151,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,274. The Flowr has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21.
