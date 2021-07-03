Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Decreases By 42.1%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 27,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,975. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSREY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

