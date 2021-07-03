Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Increases By 33.8%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,931,800 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 4,432,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,603.2 days.
Shares of Sinopharm Group stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.68.
About Sinopharm Group
