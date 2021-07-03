Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Increases By 33.8%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,931,800 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 4,432,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,603.2 days.

Shares of Sinopharm Group stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

