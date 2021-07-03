Short Interest in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Rises By 36.7%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of RESN opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $184.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30. Resonant has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

RESN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resonant by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Resonant by 575.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,393 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

