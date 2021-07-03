Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Declines By 37.7%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:POAI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14. Predictive Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

