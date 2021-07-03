Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Drops By 39.4%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,283. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.