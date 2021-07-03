Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Expands By 52.2%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the May 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

