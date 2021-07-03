Short Interest in Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Increases By 56.3%

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NPPRF stock remained flat at $$20.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Ceramic has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66.

Get Nippon Ceramic alerts:

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.