Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Rises By 31.8%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 158,700 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 214.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,244. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

