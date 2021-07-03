Short Interest in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Declines By 30.0%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -28.71. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

