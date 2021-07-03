Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declines By 44.6%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
