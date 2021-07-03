Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declines By 44.6%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

