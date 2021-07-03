Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rises By 45.3%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $30.00 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

