Short Interest in Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Expands By 73.9%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the May 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JUVAF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49. Juva Life has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Get Juva Life alerts:

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.