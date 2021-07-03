Short Interest in Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Expands By 73.9%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the May 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JUVAF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49. Juva Life has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.65.
Juva Life Company Profile
