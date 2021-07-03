Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Grows By 92.2%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the May 31st total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

JSDA opened at $0.48 on Friday. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.