Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Grows By 92.2%

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the May 31st total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

JSDA opened at $0.48 on Friday. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

