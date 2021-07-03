Short Interest in ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Increases By 59.3%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,921,100 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 1,205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

