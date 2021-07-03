Short Interest in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Drops By 23.1%

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.78.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

