Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Rises By 60.5%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of GRAY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 1,285,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRAY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 922,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graybug Vision by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

