Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Rises By 60.5%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of GRAY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 1,285,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 922,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graybug Vision by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
