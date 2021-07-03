Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Expands By 30.8%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SELF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Separately, Aegis increased their price target on Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 50.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

