Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 45.1%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Fibra Danhos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GRFFF remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18.

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

