Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Drops By 39.9%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.436 dividend. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

