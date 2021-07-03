Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Expands By 42.6%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.0 days.

Shares of CLPBF opened at $164.54 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $135.23 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

