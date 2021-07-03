Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Expands By 42.6%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.0 days.
Shares of CLPBF opened at $164.54 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $135.23 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90.
About Coloplast A/S
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.