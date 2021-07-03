Short Interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Expands By 82.4%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 901,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of CCEP opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

