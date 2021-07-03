Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Rises By 45.0%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. 674,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,810. The company has a market cap of $240.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.54. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,942.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

