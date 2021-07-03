Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Drops By 48.5%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CABGY opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

