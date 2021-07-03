Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Grows By 44.2%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. 117,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,710. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

