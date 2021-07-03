Short Interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Increases By 54.9%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $177.79 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.34.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,073 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

