Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Increases By 95.3%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the May 31st total of 537,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

ArcBest stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

