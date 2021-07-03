Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €205.64 ($241.93).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €161.00 ($189.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €99.80 ($117.41) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €159.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.76.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

