Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.62.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 118.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

