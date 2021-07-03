Shift4 Payments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,051 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,681% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOUR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. 488,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.