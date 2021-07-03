SharedStake Trading 57.7% Lower Over Last Week (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. SharedStake has a total market cap of $5,963.53 and approximately $20.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 57.7% against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00133636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00169916 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,600.09 or 1.00217078 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

