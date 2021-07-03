SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,596 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,596 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after buying an additional 52,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.68 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

