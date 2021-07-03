SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,251 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 247.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,988 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 46.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,168 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

