SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

