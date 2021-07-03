SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Avient by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after buying an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,977,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

