SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts forecast that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

