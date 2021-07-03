ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 398.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $170,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 39.8% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.3% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $551.83. 681,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,780. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $390.84 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.29.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $17,201,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

