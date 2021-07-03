Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNSE. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

SNSE opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $91,408.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

