Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $274.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $91,408.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

