Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $84.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.64.

Shares of SMTC opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $54,379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 400.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $569,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

