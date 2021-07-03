Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0078

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $36.09 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00053740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00747219 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 365.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

