SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

