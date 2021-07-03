Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $77.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.