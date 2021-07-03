Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading 4.8% Higher

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. 1,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 260,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

