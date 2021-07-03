Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,838 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

